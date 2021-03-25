HEADLINES

Shafqat assures students he is in contact with Cambridge

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday assured students that he is “in constant contact with Cambridge authorities” regarding the schedule of the upcoming examinations.

Sharing details about the O/A Levels exams slated to be held in their May/June session, the education minister said that he is aware of the worried students that are “constantly calling, sending messages or writing emails”.

He said that discussions to reschedule the exams are underway. The minister added that most if not all of the exams would likely be held after May 15, but more details would be available tomorrow.

Previously, O and A levels Cambridge examinations were scheduled from April 26, but Mehmood earlier this week had said that “we are going to hold a meeting with Cambridge authorities for postponing the examinations due to upward trend in the pandemic and the decision in that regard will be made afterwards.”

Mehmood informed that as students of Pakistan’s own Matric and Intermediate boards would give their exams in May and June, those of other boards such as the CIEs would be held to the same standard.

