NATIONAL

Pakistan, India meet to discuss Indus Water Treaty after two years

By News Desk

The India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) met in New Delhi and discussed a large number of issue related to the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT), wherein it was decided that the two countries would conduct multiple inspections in an effort to resolve the issues.

The commission had met after a gap of two years, according to a statement from the Foreign Office (FO). During the meeting, Pakistan reiterated its objections to Indian projects, including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok, and Nimu Chilling.

Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Meher Ali Shah “urged the Indian side to share data of flood flows as per the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty following the practice in vogue since 1989”.

The FO statement read that the eight-member delegation from Pakistan, headed by Shah, left for India on Monday and met with P. K. Saxena, who led India’s delegation in the matter. The Pakistani delegation stressed the need to resolve the issues in accordance with the IWT.

Under the treaty, which was brokered by the World Bank, the two countries would meet every year; however, their last meeting was in Lahore in 2018.

Previous articleLt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah, COAS Bajwa discuss regional security
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah, COAS Bajwa discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shafqat assures students he is in contact with Cambridge

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday assured students that he is "in constant contact with Cambridge authorities" regarding the schedule of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC restores local bodies in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday restored the local government system in Punjab which the provincial government had dissolved in May 2019 before its...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-positive premier back to work days after contracting disease

Prime Minister Imran Khan has resumed his duties in a limited capacity on Thursday, wherein he has begun meeting with members of his government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court orders govt to inoculate Shehbaz against Covid-19

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday directed the Punjab government to administer the coronavirus vaccine jabs to Pakistan PML-N President and National...
Read more
HEADLINES

As Israel tallies vote, Palestinians eye historic polls

As weary Israelis count votes from yet another tight election, Palestinians are beginning to prepare for their first polls in 15 years juggling both...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan players tested negative for Covid-19, depart for SA tomorrow

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that all the 35 members of the national squad named for the Africa tour have tested...

One year late, virus-delayed Tokyo Olympic torch relay begins

Shafqat assures students he is in contact with Cambridge

SC restores local bodies in Punjab

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.