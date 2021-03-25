Pakistan, India meet to discuss Indus Water Treaty after two years

The India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) met in New Delhi and discussed a large number of issue related to the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT), wherein it was decided that the two countries would conduct multiple inspections in an effort to resolve the issues.

The commission had met after a gap of two years, according to a statement from the Foreign Office (FO). During the meeting, Pakistan reiterated its objections to Indian projects, including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok, and Nimu Chilling.

Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Meher Ali Shah “urged the Indian side to share data of flood flows as per the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty following the practice in vogue since 1989”.

The FO statement read that the eight-member delegation from Pakistan, headed by Shah, left for India on Monday and met with P. K. Saxena, who led India’s delegation in the matter. The Pakistani delegation stressed the need to resolve the issues in accordance with the IWT.

Under the treaty, which was brokered by the World Bank, the two countries would meet every year; however, their last meeting was in Lahore in 2018.