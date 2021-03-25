HEADLINES

NAB’s cancellation of Maryam’s hearing further brings PDM parties together

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The joint endeavour of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) allies to force National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to cancel Maryam Nawaz’s today’s hearing has reinforced the need for the opposition parties to stand united and fight for their cause.

An informed source in the PDM has divulged to Pakistan Today that the unity among the opposition alliance was possible due to the efforts of the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

Moreover, the source said that the PDM parties have also accepted the stance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) not to resign from assemblies immediately.

The PPP believes that the 10-day sit-in after the long march could be turned into a long-term protest. The ice has reportedly melted after the PDM’s major parties – PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – verbally criticised each other but things are supposedly returning to a more cooperative state after today’s show of unity.

The source said that the PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted former premier Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari several times, during which the grievances between the two parties were resolved. As a result, all the parties of PDM have come together on one platform.

PML-N, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other parties have acknowledged the PPP’s stance of not resigning before the sit-in, the source added.

Furthermore, the PDM has also devised a strategy to turn the long march and Islamabad sit-in into long-term protests.

The source said that the PDM parties including the PPP and JUI-F had made preparations for full participation in a march outside NAB headquarters in Lahore to express solidarity with Maryam Nawaz.

“This is what made the NAB cancel the hearing of Maryam Nawaz. The NAB was informed that it won’t be easy to handle the crowd of PDM parties outside NAB,” the source added.

