Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah, COAS Bajwa discuss regional security

By INP

RAWALPINDI: Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting of the Royal Saudi Land Forces commander with the army chief, regional security situation and issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the armies came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan Peace Process.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its close brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

INP

