Kohli rises to fourth spot in T20I rankings for batsmen

DUBAI: Virat Kohli has moved up to fourth place in the latest T20I rankings for batsmen following his unbeaten 80 in the final T20I against England in Ahmedabad, which helped India clinch the five-match series 3-2.

Kohli went past KL Rahul, and now has 762 rating points. Rahul, who had a horror run with the bat with scores of 1, 0, 0 and 14 in the series, has slipped to No. 5.

Despite England losing the series, Dawid Malan, who scored a 46-ball 68 in the last game, continued to top the table with 892 rating points. Aaron Finch (No. 2, 830 points) and Babar Azam (No. 3, 801 points) are the others in the top five.

In the ODI rankings, Jonny Bairstow climbed four places after his blazing 66-ball 94 in the first ODI against India in Pune. He is now in the seventh spot with 775 rating points.

Kohli continued to occupy the No. 1 spot among ODI batsmen, with Azam and Rohit Sharma battling for the second position. With 837 rating points, Azam is No. 2, and Sharma, with one point fewer, is at No. 3.

Among bowlers, Adil Rashid gained one spot to be at No. 4 in T20Is, where South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi is at the pole position, with a lead of 14 points over No. 2 Rashid Khan.

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry is now ranked eighth among ODI bowlers, having gained three places since the last update, while Trent Boult continued to head the list.

