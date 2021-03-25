During spectacular Pakistan Day parade, president reiterates Pakistan’s call for peace

Addressing the military parade held in connection with Pakistan Day, the president said that the nation will defend its independence at all costs. However, Pakistan, he said, seeks peace, security and development in the South Asian region and has also taken measures towards that end.

He said that peaceful coexistence is the cornerstone of Islamabad’s foreign policy.

He said that the security situation in South Asia warrants that regional leadership reject the politics of hate, prejudice and religious extremism to guide it towards prosperity.

The president said that Pakistan wants to move forward with good intent and peace but warned that Islamabad’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as a weakness.

Alvi also paid tribute to the country’s armed forces, stating the entire country stood shoulder to shoulder with them in the face of foreign aggression and on national issues.

“Our martyrs and our ghazis are our pride,” he said.

He also addressed the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). “The entire nation stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hour of trial.”

The president also urged the international community to take notice of the grim situation in the occupied region.

He said that military operation, Raddul Fassad, destroyed the terrorism networks across the country. “The world also appreciates Pakistan’s successes in the war on terrorism.”

He also paid rich tribute to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

President Alvi further said that Pakistan seeks peace in Afghanistan and the world commends the efforts made by it for durable peace in the war-torn country.

He also stressed the need for harmonising with the latest technologies, including cyberspace and artificial intelligence to achieve the goal of development. He expressed satisfaction that the country’s armed forces are not lagging behind to lace themselves with these technologies.

Alvi said that the way the Muslims of the subcontinent achieved independence, the goal of development can also be achieved by renewing the pledge of Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil (one nation, one goal).

Turning to Covid-19, the president said that despite limited resources, the nation handled the situation with responsibility and discipline. He expressed confidence that Pakistan will also overcome this challenge but stressed that we need to adopt precautions.

He said that Pakistan-China cooperation and collaboration is getting stronger with the passage of time. He also expressed gratitude to China over the provision of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan.

President Alvi stressed the need for strengthening the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to fight the rising trend of Islamophobia in the world. He said that Pakistan has made every possible effort in this regard and will continue to play its proactive role in the future as well.

MILITARY EXHIBITS MIGHT: