NATIONAL

Shrines in Sindh to remain open despite NCOC decision

By APP

HYDERABAD: Despite a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision directing for the closure of the shrines in the country, Sindh decided to keep all shrines opened with strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The provincial Home department, in a letter, addressed to the Auqaf chief administrator has allowed to keep all shrines open with strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Auqaf department was directed to strictly follow guidelines and in case of any violation, immediate closure of the shrines be effected, the letter said.

Pilgrims will be checked for fever before they are allowed to enter the shrine, and they will be provided hand-washing facilities or hand sanitiser.

The department was further directed to constitute implementation teams in coordination with district administration for effective implementation on restrictions.

