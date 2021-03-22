NATIONAL

Saudi king, crown prince wish speedy recovery to Imran

By Staff Report
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on February 18, 2019 shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman riding in a carriage during a welcome ceremony in Islamabad. (Photo by Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Imran Khan who is suffering from coronavirus.

In their messages, the two leaders wished the prime minister “permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Late Saturday night, Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Khan was in “good health” and was self-isolating.

“We are monitoring parameters of his health, and at present, he did not need a direct intervention,” he said in a video message.

After him, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan said he has met the prime minister, who is “fit and doing well”.

“The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest,” he said, observing the prime minister experienced only “mild symptoms”.

In a tweet sent Sunday night, the prime minister thanked “everyone in Pakistan [and] abroad for their good wishes and prayers” for his and the first lady’s – Bushra Bibi – recovery from the disease.

His tweet came in response to get well messages from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and foreign missions in Islamabad.

Responding to the tweets, Khan’s adviser on political communication Shahbaz Gill said: “The prime minister and Bushra Bibi are thankful to you all for your good wishes”.

The prime minister and his spouse had tested positive for the contagious disease on Saturday, two days after the former received his first vaccine dose.

When news of him testing positive for the contagious disease came out, the rumour mills went abuzz with speculation that the prime minister contracted the disease after vaccination.

But health experts said it is likely Khan was infected prior to being vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), national health agency of the United States, says the vaccine does not infect patients with the disease, but those who may have contracted the virus before they are vaccinated can become ill after a shot because it takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity.

However, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), soon after the news broke out, clarified that Khan had not been “fully vaccinated” when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

It said that the prime minister had only received the first dose of the vaccine and that too merely two days ago, further explaining that the time frame was too soon for any vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose Covid vaccines.

Staff Report

World

Israel takes Palestinian minister’s VIP pass over ICC meeting

RAMALLAH: Israeli authorities confiscated the VIP border pass of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki upon his return to the West Bank from a meeting...

