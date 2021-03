This is to draw the attention of higher authorities to the issue of broken boundary walls of sewerages. This is not only a threat for bike or car riders but also dangerous for people and children who pass by. Most of the residents complained against this but the authorities are not paying attention to it. This is the time for authorities to take necessary action because it is not a trivial matter but involves people’s life.

Asma Zulfiqar

Karachi