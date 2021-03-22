A new opposition alliance in the making?

ISLAMABAD: With the gulf between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and its allies in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) growing, party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has intensified contacts with like-minded opposition parties hinting at an independent opposition alliance in the making.

Well informed sources in the PPP say that the young chairman was contacting opposition parties to explore the possibility of an independent opposition alliance. However, another party leader said that Bilawal was trying to win as much support for the election of the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The PPP chairman on Sunday telephoned Baloch nationalist and National Party (NP) Chief Dr Abdul Malik and discussed with him the ongoing political situation. Later in the day, Bilawal also visited the headquarters of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), known as Mansura, in Lahore and met with JI’s Amir Siraj-ul-Haq.

“The chairman discussed the formation of an effective opposition alliance of like-minded political parties. He was accompanied by former prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf among others,” the PPP sources said.

The sources said that after differences cropping up between the PDM, the PPP chairman believes that it is about time to look for new allies as it seems difficult to move forward with PDM’s major parties – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

“Once he identifies the potential partners, the PPP chairman would share the idea for a new alternative political alliance,” the sources claimed.

The sources alleged that the PPP chairman is also expected to meet with more political party heads in the next few days.

Reportedly, the PPP chairman has summoned Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed and Hassan Murtaza to Bilawal House Lahore today (Tuesday) for an emergent meeting to further crystalise the idea.

It may be recalled that differences cropped between the PPP and the PDM over the issue of resignations from the assemblies as well as on the election of Sherry Rehman or Yousaf Raza Gilani as leader of the opposition in the Senate.

However, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have strongly opposed the idea and have asked Bilawal to stick to the original agreement, according to which the alliance had to support Yousaf Raza Gilani for the slot of Senate Chairman while the PML-N would get the slot of leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri had to rely on the deputy chairman Senate slot but both Gilani and Haideri lost to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominees in the Senate election. The PML-N has nominated Azam Nazir Tarar and Sadia Abbasi for the slot of leader of the opposition.

If the PDM falls apart, there would be an interesting contest between the PPP and PML-N nominees for the slot of leader of the opposition in the Senate as both sides almost are relying on PDM Senators for support.