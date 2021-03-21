Public gatherings, visitors banned in Quetta amid third Covid-19 wave

QUETTA: The district administration of Quetta on Sunday imposed a ban on public gatherings and tourists’ entry into the provincial capital in view of a third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The Quetta deputy commissioner said action will be taken against those found flouting the restrictions.

The statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday morning showed 203 new coronavirus cases in Balochistan took the tally to 19,327.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani had earlier said the third wave has hit the country with intensity, but “by the grace of God our province is safe”.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Shahwani had said the government was strictly implementing the guidelines and creating awareness about the disease.

He further said: “We have not decided about imposing smart lockdown or other restrictions so far, but will take decisions to close markets, schools and other institutions according to the situation.”