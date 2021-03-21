DRAP proposes Sputnik vaccine double-dose price at Rs8,500

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has prepared recommendations for fixing the prices of the coronavirus vaccines, sources said on Sunday.

The DRAP has proposed the prices of the Russian Sputnik vaccine and the Chinese CanSinoBIO’s vaccine.

The DRAP has recommended fixing the price of double-dose Sputnik vaccine at Rs8,500 and CanSinoBio’s single-dose price at Rs4,500, the sources said.

The sources further said that the DRAP recommendations have been forwarded to the federal cabinet for approval.

Despite concerns over fairness and higher prices, Islamabad had agreed last month to allow the commercial import and sale of vaccines.

The government had itself launched a vaccination drive last month with 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by long-time ally China. But aside from the donated Chinese doses, Islamabad has not completed any deals to buy vaccines.

Sputnik V is one of four vaccines approved for emergency use in Pakistan, in addition to those by China’s Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, and the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot.

Chughtai Lab aims to import the others as well, but Sputnik V was the first to become available, Chughtai Lab Director Omar Chughtai said.