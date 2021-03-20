Rana Sanaullah criticises PDM decision to postpone long march

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) decision to postpone the long march was wrong, announcing that the march will now be held after Eidul Fitr.

“We should have continued the long march, the cancellation of the long march was wrong. But we will sacrifice them [the PTI government] before Eidul Azha,” he said while speaking to the media in Lahore on Saturday.

Sanaullah said that PPP was not in favour of resignations and it was thought that maybe PPP avoided resignations because of the Sindh government. “PPP has a stand of its own,” he said, adding that the party had gone to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) while expressing hope that the PDM will reconcile after PPP’s decision.

The PML-N leader further said that the parties had suggested resignations to be made from the National Assembly (NA) first.