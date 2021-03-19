Karachi knife attack CCTV footage emerges as attacker and father secure interim bail

Two days after the brutal knife attack that took place in the limits of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Falcon Complex Karachi where two men were critically injured, the attacker Ibrahim Durrani and his father Air Commodore (Retd) Khalid Durrani reportedly secured interim bail.

An FIR was registered against the father and son who are residents of the housing society where the attack took place and neighbors of the victims.

CCTV footage uploaded earlier by prominent lawyer and human rights activist reveals more details of the incident and what transpired after. Times stamps show the series of events, with the knife attack and retaliatory fighting starting at 10:18PM on 16th of March 2021. The second footage, a minute later shows the attacker walking towards his house with one of the victims attempting to follow him but collapsing due to excessive blood loss. At 10:21PM, with Ibrahim is in the driveway of his house when a woman and two men barge in and another scuffle takes place where Ibrahim can be seen waving a stick in his hand. The final video is of Ibrahim showing his injured finger.