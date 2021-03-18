Top Kuwait diplomat to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah will arrive in Islamabad today on a two-day visit to Pakistan, Foreign Office (FO) said.

Al-Sabah is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, health, interior and trade and industry, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, besides having wide-ranging talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi, the Kuwaiti foreign minister will also call on other dignitaries.

Al-Sabah is also expected to announce the lifting of a ban on work permits for Pakistan nationals, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had announced a day earlier.

Par of a plan to reduce the presence of migrants who are nearly 3.4 million among the total population of 4.8 million, the Gulf peninsula had taken the step in 2011 and in spite of repeated attempts by previous governments, the restrictions could not be lifted.

“Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values,” the FO statement said.

“The bilateral relationship is marked by high-level visits and growing cooperation across myriad fields. During the coronavirus pandemic, the two countries collaborated closely in the health sector and food security,” it added.

“Pakistan acknowledges the positive role of the Kuwaiti leadership in building bridges among the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Pakistan also stands in solidarity with the State of Kuwait in the efforts to strengthen unity among Muslim countries.”

The visit comes against the backdrop of a bilateral meeting held with Qureshi in November on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey. The two diplomats had agreed to work closely towards further strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, APP reported.

To follow up on the understanding, Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs visited Pakistan in January.