SHC suspends membership of Faryal, Asad Sikandar over dog bite cases

By INP

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Thursday suspended the membership of two of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Members of Parliamentary Assembly (MPAs) from Sindh, Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar over dog bite incidents reported in their respective constituencies.

In the written judgment, the SHC said that the membership of the MPAs was suspended over no contact on dog bite cases that occurred in their constituencies.

“The dog bite cases are increasing rapidly day-by-day, which shows that all the MPAs being elected have failed to provide facilities to the poor people of their constituencies, especially, in aforesaid pointed out Taluka and district. In such a situation, the membership of MPAs elected from Rata dero and Jamshoro is hereby suspended,” read the order.

“Remaining members of provincial assembly are once again directed to supervise the ongoing drive against dog bite cases, and ensure that in future no dog bite case happens and if any case of dog bite is reported, the member of provincial assembly of that constituency shall be held responsible and their membership may be suspended,” the order added.

The court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to release the suspension notification of Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench had earlier ruled that if any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected from that area would be suspended.

The court’s remarks came during the hearing of a case related to stray dogs biting people in the province. In response, the judges presiding over the case gave “strong remarks”.

Responding to the judge, the public prosecutor had said that MPAs have nothing to do with the incidents of dog bites, to which the judge had said they knew to whom the respective officers paid commissions — and that the MPA must ensure people’s safety.

INP

