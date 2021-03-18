PPP to nominate Rehman for Senate Opp leader slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday decided to nominate Senator Sherry Rehman for the post of opposition leader in the Senate, it emerged Thursday.

Rehman, a former diplomat who served as ambassador to the United States between 2011 and 2013, has been a member of the Senate since 2015. She is also a former journalist and prominent human rights activist.

According to reports, Awami National Party (ANP) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) have assured support to PPP.

Rehman is expected to receive 25 votes in the election.

In 2018, Rehman become the country’s first opposition leader in the upper house, a sign of the increasing role women have in the nation’s legislature.

She has closely worked with slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, killed in a bomb attack at an election meeting in 2007. Bhutto was the country’s first woman prime minister.