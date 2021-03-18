Bajwa says Pakistan ready to resolve lingering disputes peacefully

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday renewed the offer of peace to India and said Pakistan was ready to resolve all lingering disputes with its neighbours through dialogue “in a dignified and peaceful manner”.

Addressing the gathering on the final day of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, the army chief, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Pakistan’s “choice [to seek a dialogue] is deliberate” and based on reason, and not a result of any external pressure.

A stable relationship between arch-rival neighbours was key to unlocking the potential of south and central Asian regions by way of ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia, he said.

He said it was high time that synergies are created in the region through connectivity, peaceful coexistence and resource sharing to fight common enemies such as hunger, illiteracy, and diseases instead of fighting forever wars.

“The Kashmir dispute is at the heart of it [issues between India and Pakistan],” he said.

The army chief stressed the need to understand that without the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the process […] will always remain vulnerable to derailment to politically-motivated bellicosity.”

The unresolved disputes in South Asia were dragging the entire region into debt and poverty, he observed.

“Despite being an impoverished region, we end up spending a lot of money on defense which naturally comes at the expense of human development,” he said.

Gen Bajwa observed the national security encompassed more than just matters and affairs related to strengthening the country’s security forces. “It included development and human security as well,” he said.

He also noted that “despite rising security challenges, Pakistan has been one of the few countries that have resisted the temptation of involving itself in an arms race”, citing the decrease in the country’s defence expenditure.

“Today, the leading drivers of change in the world are demography, economy and technology.

However, one issue that remains central to this concept is economic security and cooperation. Frayed relations between various powers centres of the globe and boomeranging of competing alliances can bring nothing but another stint of Cold War.”