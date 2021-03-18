NATIONAL

Bajwa says Pakistan ready to resolve lingering disputes peacefully

• Army chief says stable ties between India, Pakistan key to unlock full potential • Regrets 'impoverished countries' spending large sums on defense • Notes Afghan peace process manifests Pakistan's commitment to peace

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday renewed the offer of peace to India and said Pakistan was ready to resolve all lingering disputes with its neighbours through dialogue “in a dignified and peaceful manner”.

Addressing the gathering on the final day of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, the army chief, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Pakistan’s “choice [to seek a dialogue] is deliberate” and based on reason, and not a result of any external pressure.

A stable relationship between arch-rival neighbours was key to unlocking the potential of south and central Asian regions by way of ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia, he said.

He said it was high time that synergies are created in the region through connectivity, peaceful coexistence and resource sharing to fight common enemies such as hunger, illiteracy, and diseases instead of fighting forever wars.

“The Kashmir dispute is at the heart of it [issues between India and Pakistan],” he said.

The army chief stressed the need to understand that without the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the process […] will always remain vulnerable to derailment to politically-motivated bellicosity.”

The unresolved disputes in South Asia were dragging the entire region into debt and poverty, he observed.

“Despite being an impoverished region, we end up spending a lot of money on defense which naturally comes at the expense of human development,” he said.

Gen Bajwa observed the national security encompassed more than just matters and affairs related to strengthening the country’s security forces. “It included development and human security as well,” he said.

He also noted that “despite rising security challenges, Pakistan has been one of the few countries that have resisted the temptation of involving itself in an arms race”, citing the decrease in the country’s defence expenditure.

“Today, the leading drivers of change in the world are demography, economy and technology.

However, one issue that remains central to this concept is economic security and cooperation. Frayed relations between various powers centres of the globe and boomeranging of competing alliances can bring nothing but another stint of Cold War.”

Pointing to Islamabad’s role in easing the start of reconciliation talks between warring Afghan parties, Gen Bajwa the Afghan peace dialogue is solid evidence of Pakistan’s benevolent goodwill.

He observed Pakistan persuaded the Taliban to negotiate and sign a landmark agreement with the US in February 2020, leading to the commencement of the intra-Afghan negotiations first in Doha and, starting today, in Moscow.

He said Pakistan will continue to seek a sustained and inclusive peace process for the betterment of the people of war-town Afghanistan and regional peace.

He further said Pakistan has also undertaken unprecedented measures to enhance Afghan trade and connectivity by reenergising the Afghan-Pakistan transit trade agreement and also providing access to Afghanistan to export its goods to India.

The army chief said the country’s efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan and responsible and mature behaviour towards India manifested its desire to change the narrative of geo-political contestation to geo-economic integration.

Gen Bajwa said Islamabad’s long fight against terrorism and extremism also “manifested our resolve and national will”. He said: “We have come a long way but short still of our final objective. We are determined to stay the course.”

The army chief said Pakistan has begun work towards sustainable development and improving the economic conditions of underprivileged areas.

He said the military has contributed immensely towards this national cause by rebuilding and mainstreaming some of the most neglected areas through massive development, besides ensuring peace and security.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been at the heart of our economic transformational plan. He said Pakistan has made sincere efforts to make the gamechanger project “inclusive, transparent, and attractive for all global and regional players with the aim of bringing its benefits to everyone”.

Speaking on the occasion, National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf said expansion in political diplomacy is of vital importance for economic development.

He said the government was also working on several policies concerning the corporate sector.

He stressed the need to expose those involved in negative propaganda against Pakistan.

Staff Report

