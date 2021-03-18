NATIONAL

‘Alarming’ increase in Covid-19 as transmission rate surges to 7.8pc

Surge in national positivity rate is “alarming” and may herald further increases in near future, health experts and authorities warn

By Staff Report
A health worker receives a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, donated by China, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The country on Thursday registered 3,495 new cases over the last 24 hours, receiving back an alarming transmission rate of 7.8 percent, the government said.

The government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan reported a grim situation as for the first time since December 6, the cases crossed the grim milestone of 3,500.

The country has had a lower rate of severe disease from the contagious disease, but it has dealt with two prior waves of widespread infections.

The surge in the national positivity rate is “alarming” and may herald further increases in the near future, health experts and authorities warned.

The fresh cases brought the total number of Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic to 615,810 with 13,717 deaths.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, deaths increased by 61 to reach 13,717. While recoveries rose by 1,634 to stand at 577,501 — or 93.8 percent of total infections.

Currently, there are 24,592 active Covid-19 cases in the country, with 2,062 of them in critical condition, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

With 43 new deaths from coronavirus-related complications, Punjab recorded the most fatalities, raising total casualties to 5,986.

The worst-hit province reported 1,824 new infections after conducting 17,127 tests, receiving back a positivity rate of 10.65 percent. It now has 191,186 confirmed cases.

Amid the rising cases, the provincial government imposed a lockdown in seven high-burdened cities, restricting the movement of the people to their homes, while all commercial activities, establishments, markets and areas throughout the province shall be closed by 6:00 pm.

Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has urged people to adopt health guidelines as fears grew that the country was now in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19.

“We are trying our best to take all necessary measures to control the infections, but it is almost impossible without public support,” a spokesperson for the ministry said earlier this week.

  1. Reporting from Kotli Azad Kashmir. Here smart lockdown is implemented where marriage halls are open while schools are closed. Markets are open and jampacked while rickshaws are banned. What is going on? Ridiculous policies!!

