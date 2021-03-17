NAB summons Maryam on March 26 in CSM case

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on March 26 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CMS) case.

Reports citing sources suggest the dirty money watchdog has unearthed new evidence in the case which prompted it to serve a summon on Maryam.

Maryam last appeared before the agency in August when her supporters and PML-N activists attacked the NAB offices in Lahore. Following the violent episode, the hearing was postponed.

On Saturday, it approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the cancellation of Maryam’s bail, saying the suspect was taking “undue benefit” of her bail and is not cooperating with the agency despite being offered a reprieve.

Maryam — who was arrested in August 2019 in the case — was granted bail in November 2019 but was directed to surrender her passport as the prosecution feared she might flee the country.

NAB suspects Maryam of involvement in money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts being the main shareholder of the CSM. It has alleged that she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93 when her father Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.

The agency informed the court that the PML-N vice president had not been able to give satisfactory answers to its inquiries regarding her shares in the mills. She was also unable to explain how she attained the funds to establish Shamim Sugar Mills, it said.

It further said that Maryam had not filed her tax returns for many years and was suspected of being in possession of assets beyond known means.