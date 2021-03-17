Imran inaugurates security dialogue

He said it was high time for Pakistan to get a stronghold of national security by expanding its domain inclusive of climate change, economic stability, and food security, besides focusing on military might.

The prime minister stressed the need for addressing the challenges of several non-traditional security threats confronting the people.

“A secure state is one where people own their country and realise they have stakes in it [the system],” he said, pointing that the “goals of national security could not be achieved in an environment with a handful of affluent and a sea of the poor populace”.

Imran said good relations with states and regional neighbours were also paramount for national security. He noted economic prosperity could not be sustained without peace in the neighborhood and adding Pakistan was poised to become a trade and transit hub for the extended region.

He noted Pakistan was situated at the confluence of two big markets — Iran and Central Asia — besides China who he observed is the world’s second-largest economy.

The prime minister called upon India to give the people of occupied Kashmir their right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC).

Recounting August 5, 2019 when India revoked the special status of held Kashmir in a unilateral move, he said for an enabling environment for meaningful dialogue, “India must take the first step forward”.

On Afghanistan, he said after the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan has the greatest stake in the peace process and vowed to continue extending assistance for a political settlement between Al-Qaeda and Kabul.

Imran said food security was another issue, adding that the government will launch a comprehensive programme regarding this in the coming weeks.

In April, he said, the government will launch a comprehensive strategy to address the availability of food through accurate mapping of the exact demand of the commodities.