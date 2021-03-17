Imran inaugurates first security dialogue

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will deliver a keynote on Thursday (tomorrow) — the final day of the two-day conference called Islamabad Security Dialogue.

The summit, in which top scholars and diplomats would also participate, will be live-streamed to reach a wider audience. It can also be watched on its Twitter account.

The event is being organised by the National Security Division (NSD) in collaboration with its advisory board, comprising five leading think tanks including the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Institute of Strategic Studies, Institute of Regional Studies and Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis of the National Defence University (NDU).