Imran inaugurates first security dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever security dialogue with an aim to define the country’s new strategic direction in line with his vision of peace, regional connectivity, and development partnerships with the world.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will deliver a keynote on Thursday (tomorrow) — the final day of the two-day conference called Islamabad Security Dialogue.
The summit, in which top scholars and diplomats would also participate, will be live-streamed to reach a wider audience. It can also be watched on its Twitter account.
The event is being organised by the National Security Division (NSD) in collaboration with its advisory board, comprising five leading think tanks including the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Institute of Strategic Studies, Institute of Regional Studies and Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis of the National Defence University (NDU).
The venture aims to bring together global and local intelligentsia to debate the country’s critical national security issues and generate ideas to work towards combined solutions to complex challenges.
One of the key objectives of the forum is to include and engage the country’s influential research institutes in the policymaking on domestic and international issues.
The idea of transforming the think tanks into policy hubs is to help make informed policy decisions. The dialogue also aims to help bridge the divide between university researchers and policymakers, organisers told a foreign media outlet.
At the event, Prime Minister Khan will also launch the first-of-its-kind advisory portal of the NSD.
Some of the invited experts include former US ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter, National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf, advisor to the prime minister on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and director of International Crisis Group’s Asia program Laurel Miller.
The dialogue will bring current and former officials and local and global security and policy experts to discuss comprehensive dimensions of security, not only national security but also the economic, environmental, and human security.