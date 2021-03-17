NATIONAL

Imran inaugurates first security dialogue

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever security dialogue with an aim to define the country’s new strategic direction in line with his vision of peace, regional connectivity, and development partnerships with the world.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will deliver a keynote on Thursday (tomorrow) — the final day of the two-day conference called Islamabad Security Dialogue.

The summit, in which top scholars and diplomats would also participate, will be live-streamed to reach a wider audience. It can also be watched on its Twitter account.

The event is being organised by the National Security Division (NSD) in collaboration with its advisory board, comprising five leading think tanks including the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Institute of Strategic Studies, Institute of Regional Studies and Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis of the National Defence University (NDU).

The venture aims to bring together global and local intelligentsia to debate the country’s critical national security issues and generate ideas to work towards combined solutions to complex challenges.

One of the key objectives of the forum is to include and engage the country’s influential research institutes in the policymaking on domestic and international issues.

The idea of transforming the think tanks into policy hubs is to help make informed policy decisions. The dialogue also aims to help bridge the divide between university researchers and policymakers, organisers told a foreign media outlet.

At the event, Prime Minister Khan will also launch the first-of-its-kind advisory portal of the NSD.

Some of the invited experts include former US ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter, National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf, advisor to the prime minister on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and director of International Crisis Group’s Asia program Laurel Miller.

The dialogue will bring current and former officials and local and global security and policy experts to discuss comprehensive dimensions of security, not only national security but also the economic, environmental, and human security.

Previous articleGunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

COAS, ISI chief laud air chief’s contribution in making PAF second to none

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid have thanked Air Chief Marshal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Korean embassy showcases cultural costumes

ISLAMABAD: With an ambition to showcase the rich cultural heritage for the Pakistani people, the embassy of the Republic of Korea held an exhibition of...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAPHDA proposes escrow account for routing payment for the low-cost housing unit

The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) has proposed an escrow account for routing all transfers and payments, including the payment of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad to raise issue of hydropower projects on Chenab with Delhi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Indus Water Commission will raise the issue of controversial hydropower projects built on the Chenab River by India during the annual meeting of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh cabinet decides to engage private hospitals, labs for Covid-19 mass vaccination

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has decided to engage private hospitals and laboratories in the Covid-19 Mass Vaccination programme and to encourage the private health...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB dismisses Maryam’s allegations as pack of lies

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday dismissed the recent statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, by terming it...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Merkel’s party slides in poll as anger grows over virus management

BERLIN: Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives has hit its lowest level in a year, a poll released on Wednesday showed, as frustration...

COAS, ISI chief laud air chief’s contribution in making PAF second to none

Korean embassy showcases cultural costumes

Epaper – March 17 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.