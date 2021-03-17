NATIONAL

Burqa ban just a ‘proposal’, Sri Lanka says after criticism from Pakistan, allies

Statement follows criticism from Pakistan’s ambassador who said measure 'will only serve as injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across globe'

By Agencies

COLOMBO/ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka said a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was “merely a proposal”, following criticism from Pakistan and other regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.

Sri Lanka’s minister for public security, Sarath Weerasekera, said on Saturday it would “definitely” ban the full-face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending cabinet approval.

But the foreign ministry said on Tuesday a decision had not yet been taken on what it described as “merely a proposal […] under discussion”.

“The government will initiate a broader dialogue with all parties concerned and sufficient time will be taken for necessary consultations to be held and for consensus to be reached,” it said in a statement.

Muslims make up around a tenth of the population in majority-Buddhist Sri Lanka.

The statement follows criticism from Pakistan’s ambassador to Sri Lanka, Saad Kattak, who said in a tweet on Monday a ban “will only serve as injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe”.

Ahmed Shaheed, a Maldivian diplomat currently serving as the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, said a ban was incompatible with international laws that protect religious belief and freedom of expression.

Several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, are among the 47 nations that will vote on Sri Lanka’s human rights record at a United Nations session in Geneva next week.

A UN resolution passed against Sri Lanka could allow for prosecutions of government and military officials involved in ending a decades-long civil war in 2009, and Colombo is sensitive to anything that may impact voting there, according to a person familiar with the developments.

Almost a third of the 47 nations are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which last year criticised a Sri Lankan policy to forcibly cremate coronavirus victims in the country, in violation of the Islamic tradition of burial.

The policy was repealed last month.

Previous articleSC orders SHC to review Durrani’s bail in NAB case
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

SC orders SHC to review Durrani’s bail in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Sindh High Court (SHC) to review the post-arrest bail it granted to Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB summons Maryam on March 26 in CSM case

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on March 26 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CMS) case. Reports...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges mobilisation of funding for poor nations

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations and president of its Economic and Social Council Munir Akram has underscored the need for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran inaugurates security dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, a first-of-its-kind security dialogue with an aim to define the country’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS, ISI chief laud air chief’s contribution in making PAF second to none

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid have thanked Air Chief Marshal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Korean embassy showcases cultural costumes

ISLAMABAD: With an ambition to showcase the rich cultural heritage for the Pakistani people, the embassy of the Republic of Korea held an exhibition of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran inaugurates security dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, a first-of-its-kind security dialogue with an aim to define the country’s...

Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers

Court says Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional

India’s coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.