NATIONAL

Three children found dead at home in Quetta

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Three children were found dead in a house in the New Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to the police, unidentified persons broke into the house of Ataullah, a clerk at the provincial education department, in New Sariab and murdered three young boys — Hasnain, Zain, and Aqsa — with a sharp instrument, and injured a girl, Kashmala. The victims’ throats were slit, it added.

Kashmala’s condition is said to be critical, police said. The children are aged between six and 12 years, the police said.

Police said Ataullah and his wife were not home when the children were slaughtered and neither was their domestic helper. The worker has, however, been arrested for questioning.

The police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

