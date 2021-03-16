Govt made ECP resignation demand to ‘escape’ funding case verdict: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the government demanded the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members to avoid an “imminent decision” in the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Abbasi said the cabinet “attacking” the electoral process regulator is an “unprecedented development”.

“The government, rather than accepting its defeat in the recent Senate elections, chose to order the ECP to step down,” Abbasi said, claiming: “An imminent decision in the foreign funding case is the reason behind the demand”.

He further said the government is aware the commission’s decision will be against it.

“It would be proven [through the verdict] PTI received funding from prohibited sources and the funds were transferred to [then-chairman PTI] Imran Khan’s personal bank accounts.”

Abbasi termed the reported discovery of spy cameras during the election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman as a replay of the 2018 general elections.

“If there were any moral standards in this country, the Senate chairman would have stepped down realising doesn’t have the majority,” he said.

To a question regarding the resignations of PML-N MPs from parliament, Abbasi said that the final decision will be taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “The party has not given assurances to anyone in this regard.”

Regarding the mistreatment meted out to prime minister’s aide Shahbaz Gill Monday, Abbasi said: “It shouldn’t have happened in the first place, but such actions are always feared for those who badmouth others.”