HEADLINES

Election of Baloch, tribal leaders on Senate top slots to strengthen federation: PM

By APP
Imran-Khan-42

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the elections of leaders from Balochistan and merged tribal districts as Senate chairman and deputy chairman respectively would help strengthen the federation.

He, in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, who called on him, said their elections on top slots in the upper house of the parliament was also a matter of pride for the people of their areas.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak also attended the meeting, a Prime Minister Office (PMO) press release said.

The prime minister hoped that the Senate chairman would continue rendering his services efficiently in his second tenure too, just like his previous term.

He also expressed good wishes for both the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate

Previous articleProfessional excellence, extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges: COAS
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Professional excellence, extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges. The COAS...
Read more
HEADLINES

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrive in Tokyo on Monday on their first overseas trip, looking to rally key...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cases to be registered against those responsible of sharing questionable content during Aurat March

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri has said that cases would be registered against the responsible for uploading...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ink, egg thrown at Shahbaz Gill’s face at LHC

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Monday threw ink and an egg on the face of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Report ranks Pakistan among world’s largest arms importers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was among the biggest importers of major arms in Asia and Oceania regions from 2016-2020 while globally it ranked 10th, accounting for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Islamic scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives assassination attempt in Jhelum

One of Pakistan’s prominent Islamic scholars and YouTubers, Muhammad Ali Mirza, survived a second assassination attempt late on Sunday, it emerged. The Jhelum-based preacher escaped...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Ink, egg thrown at Shahbaz Gill’s face at LHC

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Monday threw ink and an egg on the face of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM)...

Afghan peace talks should rotate among countries, envoy says amid stall

Report ranks Pakistan among world’s largest arms importers

Islamic scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives assassination attempt in Jhelum

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.