Video with inaccurate subtitles falsely claims participants chanted blasphemous slogans at Aurat March

By Agencies

LAHORE: Facebook and Twitter posts share a video they claim shows women chanting blasphemous slogans during the women’s day march on March 8.

The claim, however, is false: the misleading video clip has been inaccurately subtitled; in the original footage published by the event’s official organisers, no blasphemous slogans were chanted.

The 30-second video was published on Facebook on March 10.

The footage shows dozens of women chanting during a women’s day march in Karachi. The clip includes superimposed Urdu subtitles that translate as:

“Even your father will give freedom.”

“Even your father will give freedom.”

“Imran should also listen, freedom.”

“Imran should also listen, freedom.”

“Imran should also listen, freedom.”

“Iqbal should also listen, freedom.”

“Imran should also listen, freedom.”

“Allah should also listen, freedom.”

“These all should listen too, freedom.”

“The Prophet should also listen, freedom.”

“Saints should also listen, freedom.”

“Saints should also listen, freedom.”

A screenshots comparison of the original video with accurate subtitles (L) and the misleading video with inaccurate subtitles (R). Courtesy: AFP

The Facebook post’s Urdu-language caption translates as: “Insult of Allah and Prophet (Mohammad (PBUH)) in the name of women’s march. Just check the slogans. Where is the state and law? Is this allowed openly on roads? Non-Muslims do not insult so much.”

The post circulated just days after women rallied across Pakistan to mark International Women’s Day.

The same video with identical subtitles was also published on Facebook and on Twitter.

However, the claim is false.

The original footage was published by Aurat March organisers on Twitter on March 11.

A review of the footage shows that the subtitles added to the misleading version of the video are not an accurate translation of the chants.

One of the alleged chants — “Iqbal should also listen, freedom” — is a reference to Allama Iqbal.

In reality, the women were chanting “Ismail should also listen, freedom” — a reference to Imran Ismail, the leader of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the governor of Sindh.

The alleged chants “Allah should also listen, freedom” and  “Auliya’s (saints) should also listen, freedom” are also inaccurate.

The women were in fact chanting “Mullah should also listen, freedom” and “Orya should also listen, freedom”. Orya Maqbool Jan is a columnist and a former civil servant who is known for his conservative views.

Finally, the chant “Rasool (Prophet) should also listen, freedom” is incorrect. The women were actually chanting “Ansar should also listen, freedom” — a reference to Ansar Abbasi, a journalist and vocal critic of the women’s march.

At no point are any chants invoking Allah or the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) heard during the original footage.

The Aurat March tweet that featured the original footage also condemned the spread of false claims about the women’s chants.

“The Aurat March faces severe backlash every year. Our videos & posters are targeted & manipulated, spreading misinformation to malign the March,” the tweet reads, adding “#StopSpreadingFakeNews”.

Organisers of Aurat March rallies have received threats from Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after what they called a “vicious smear campaign” saw doctored images of the event circulate online.

