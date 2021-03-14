Punjab culture rich in traditions, deeply rooted in history: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the culture of the province is rich in traditions and famous all over the world as it is deeply rooted in history.

The chief minister (CM) expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at a ceremony in connection with Punjab Culture Day, held at the CM Office on Sunday.

The participants at the ceremony were wearing traditional Punjabi turbans while the CM, Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro and Advisor to Prime Minister Barrister Shehzad Akbar also exchanged traditional turbans.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that the Punjabis have their own unique identity everywhere they live in the world. Celebrating and remembering culture and traditions is a sign of such nations, who took pride in their history, as cultural festivals reflect the identity and individuality of each region, he added.

Buzdar said that the government is promoting cultural activities under the new coronavirus SOPs for providing recreational activities to the people. Punjab is unique as it is the hub of multifaceted cultures. He further stated that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are the hallmarks of the culture of Punjab.

He said that the purpose of celebrating the Punjab Culture Day is to promote love, brotherhood and unity. He added that only those nations flourish who promote their culture. The culture of the province has colours of affection, hospitality and kindness. He also lauded the role of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) for promoting the culture of the province.

The ceremony was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Saman Rai, DG PILAC Sughra Sadaf, Al-Hamra Arts Council Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar, Pukar Executive Director Rizwan Sharif, Lahore Museum Director Ijaz Minhas and other concerned officials.