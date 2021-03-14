Praiseworthy Papal visit

The visit of Pope Francis to Iraq was quite interesting on various counts and has got the spotlight for good reasons. There have been various “firsts” quoted for the Pope Francis visit. In fact, he had spread the messages of hope and peace across the Iraqi region. His visit and consequent speeches have stressed the indisputable significance of various forms of religion and faith not to mention the harmonious things taught by various religious forms. In the world today, people and countries have been revolving around various issues head-on. Such small steps as a generous visit will surely instil hope into them all. No doubt, religion is beyond comparison and above dispute. The people from my native areas like Tiruchendur, Korkai, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu have been usually visiting their places of worship all for their good future and well-being. The time has come again to treat religion as religion and no further. Let humanity be nourished in the realm of religion. Also, all the radical and fanatical activities should be shunned from the world.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai