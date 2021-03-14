NA secretariat closed for two days in view of rising Covid-19 infections

ISLAMABAD: As fresh coronavirus cases surge across the country following a third wave of the virus, the National Assembly Secretariat announced on Sunday a temporary suspension of business activities.

According to a statement, offices of the secretariat will remain closed for two days, opening again on Wednesday.

The announcement further said that all sessions of the standing and special committees and public accounts have been cancelled as part of the decision. The offices, it added, will remain closed until March 16.

The notification stated that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had been directed to disinfect the secretariat’s offices, whereas the staffers had been directed to immediately get tested in case of the emergence of symptoms.

The officers concerned can ask the basic staff to rejoin the office from March 17, it added.

Moreover, it has been made mandatory for all staffers entering the secretariat to wear a face mask. From March 17, the statement said, the secretariat will operate from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,664 cases were reported in Pakistan on Saturday.

At least 53 deaths were also recorded, taking the total number of deaths to 13,487.

The country has so far recorded a total of 603,546, with the recoveries currently standing at 569,798.