NATIONAL

DNA samples taken of suspects in Larkana hospital rape case: police

By INP

KARACHI: The Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) samples of the three men accused of assaulting a 25-year-old girl at the Larkana General Hospital have been taken, the police said on Sunday.

On Friday night, the victim’s husband filed a complaint with the police and accused a doctor and his three assistants of raping his wife. “They gave her sedatives and then raped her during the operation,” he claimed.

According to the complainant, the victim was undergoing treatment for her broken leg.

The accused were taken into custody. While the doctor was released after questioning, his assistants were taken into custody.

The suspects were taken to the Chandka Medical Hospital for DNA samples. “The samples will be sent to the laboratory,” the investigation officer (IO) in the case said.

A medical exam of the survivor was conducted on Saturday. The police are waiting for the test reports to come out, he said.

In her statement, the victim told the police she was conscious at the time of the incident, Larkana City Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry. She further said she was able to identify the suspects.

The police have sealed the operation theatre and retrieved CCTV footage of the hospital but there was no camera installed outside the operation theatre.

An FIR of the incident has been registered under sections 376 and 34 [acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention] of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the Sachal police station.

