Coronavirus cases on the rise as nation witnesses third wave

The lockdown, which comes after a gap of one year, will remain in force for two weeks in the cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and Gujrat.

The statement also said that there will be a complete ban on all kinds of sports, cultural and other activities and events throughout the province.

A complete ban has been imposed on indoor and outdoor dining while only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed.

The upper limit for outdoor gatherings in the rest of the province is 300 people for the maximum duration of two hours.

According to a statement by the provincial health department, the lockdown will restrict the movement of the people; there will be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or other purposes at any place, public or private; marriage and banquet halls, community centres and marquees will remain closed.

Also on Saturday, the Punjab government enforced a smart lockdown in 36 more localities of three cities, including the provincial capital.

The authorities suspect a new coronavirus variant, know as VUI-202103/01 and first identified in the United Kingdom, to be behind the sharp surge in the positive cases.

The variants are mutant versions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, which has already killed more than 2.65 million people in the pandemic.

While scientists say that mutations in viruses are inevitable, Covid-19 variants of concern such as those first identified in southeast England, South Africa, and Brazil have worrisome changes that give the virus advantages, such as increased transmissibility or reducing the effectiveness of vaccines.

INCREASING TRANSMISSION RATE:

Meanwhile, the NCOC expressed “serious concern” after 2,664 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country on Sunday, taking the national tally to 605,200.

“A sharp rise in national positivity (ratio) is visible and is hovering around 5-6 per cent. Rising disease trend was a matter of serious concern,” the NCOC said through a statement.

The nearly 6 per cent rise follows a drop in coronavirus positivity ratio to almost three percent in January.

According to the statement, 32 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 13,508.

A total of 40,564 samples were tested, out of which 2,664 turned out to be positive, the NCOC said.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 6.56 per cent, it pointed out, adding the number of active cases has surged to 21,121.

1,805 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be in critical condition. A total of 570,571 people have recovered.

The forum has called for immediate measures to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid the rising number of cases.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, has signalled the government may opt for another quarantine in coronavirus hotspots.

“The third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan and lockdown can be imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to curb the spread of coronavirus,” warned the minister.