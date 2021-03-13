NAB moves LHC to get Maryam’s bail cancelled in CSM case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the cancellation of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in a graft case.

In November 2019, the high court granted post-arrest bail to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference but directed her to surrender her passport as the prosecution feared she might flee the country.

In the petition, the anti-corruption watchdog argued that Maryam has taken “undue benefit” of her bail and is not cooperating with the agency for its probe into her assets despite being offered a reprieve.

The agency informed the court Maryam was summoned to submit documents in relation to the case on January 10 last year but she did not submit the required documents.

It said it again directed her to appear in-person on August 11. Accompanying her were her supporters and PML-N activists who attacked the NAB offices. Following the violent episode, the hearing was postponed.

A separate case was registered against Maryam for “attacking” the offices, it informed the court.

The PML-N vice president, by not appearing for the probe, was obstructing the investigation.

Since securing the bail, Maryam has been attacking state institutions in her speeches, it said, adding she was issuing statements against state institutions through electronic and social media platforms.

“Maryam Nawaz is doing propaganda against state institutions,” the petition said, arguing “through her tactics,” Maryam is giving the public an impression that state institutions have failed in discharging their responsibilities.

“Maryam Nawaz is making deliberate statements to tarnish the image of state institutions,” it claimed.

NAB has nominated Maryam Nawaz and the Ministry of Interior as respondents in the petition, urging the court to cancel the bail.

The petition has been fixed for hearing on March 15 and will be heard by a two-member bench presided over by Justice Sarfaraz Dogar.

THE CASE: