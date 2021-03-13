NATIONAL

NAB moves LHC to get Maryam’s bail cancelled in CSM case

Dirty money watchdog suspects Maryam of involvement in money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the cancellation of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in a graft case.

In November 2019, the high court granted post-arrest bail to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference but directed her to surrender her passport as the prosecution feared she might flee the country.

In the petition, the anti-corruption watchdog argued that Maryam has taken “undue benefit” of her bail and is not cooperating with the agency for its probe into her assets despite being offered a reprieve.

The agency informed the court Maryam was summoned to submit documents in relation to the case on January 10 last year but she did not submit the required documents.

It said it again directed her to appear in-person on August 11. Accompanying her were her supporters and PML-N activists who attacked the NAB offices. Following the violent episode, the hearing was postponed.

A separate case was registered against Maryam for “attacking” the offices, it informed the court.

The PML-N vice president, by not appearing for the probe, was obstructing the investigation.

Since securing the bail, Maryam has been attacking state institutions in her speeches, it said, adding she was issuing statements against state institutions through electronic and social media platforms.

“Maryam Nawaz is doing propaganda against state institutions,” the petition said, arguing  “through her tactics,” Maryam is giving the public an impression that state institutions have failed in discharging their responsibilities.

“Maryam Nawaz is making deliberate statements to tarnish the image of state institutions,” it claimed.

NAB has nominated Maryam Nawaz and the Ministry of Interior as respondents in the petition, urging the court to cancel the bail.

The petition has been fixed for hearing on March 15 and will be heard by a two-member bench presided over by Justice Sarfaraz Dogar.

THE CASE:

NAB suspects Maryam of involvement in money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts being the main shareholder of the CSM. It has alleged that she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93 when her father Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.

The agency informed the court that the PML-N vice president had not been able to give satisfactory answers to its inquiries regarding her shares in the mills. She was also unable to explain how she attained the funds to establish Shamim Sugar Mills, it said.

It further said that Maryam had not filed her tax returns for many years and was suspected of being in possession of assets beyond known means.

Previous articleImran congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election win
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election win

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi who were elected the previous day to the offices of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran okays creation of body to boost local drone production

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the establishment of a drone authority to introduce an institutionalised mechanism for facilitating the development and...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI leader Sheikh’s bail extended

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Malir on Saturday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem...
Read more
LAHORE

Smart lockdown imposed in three Punjab cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday imposed smart lockdowns in several neighbourhoods of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat -- identified as coronavirus hotspots -- to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Compliance with Covid-19 guidelines crucial to slow third wave: Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday urged the people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines in view of...
Read more
NATIONAL

TTP threatens Aurat March organisers over profanity claims

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has threatened rights activists who organised demonstrations to mark International Women’s Day in the country, accusing them of blasphemy and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Smart lockdown imposed in three Punjab cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday imposed smart lockdowns in several neighbourhoods of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat -- identified as coronavirus hotspots -- to...

Compliance with Covid-19 guidelines crucial to slow third wave: Sultan

TTP threatens Aurat March organisers over profanity claims

PCB recalls Sharjeel Khan for T20 series in Africa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.