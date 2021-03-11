PHC orders govt to ban TikTok

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday said it would order the government to ban social media app TikTok in the country, a lawyer representing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PHA) said.

The high court said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, Jehanzeb Mehsud, told Reuters.

The telecom regulator had earlier blocked TikTok in October for failing to filter out “immoral and indecent” content, another blow to the social media app that has come under increasing scrutiny as its popularity has surged across the globe.

The step was taken in view of “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video-sharing application,” said the PTA through a notification.

The ban has subsequently lifted after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading “obscenity and immorality”.

“TikTok has agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws,” said a spokesman for the PTA, adding that the app had some 20 million monthly active users in the country.

TikTok remained the third most-downloaded app in Pakistan over the past 12 months, behind WhatsApp and Facebook, according to analytics firm SensorTower.

–With additional input from Reuters