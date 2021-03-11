NATIONAL

PHC orders govt to ban TikTok

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday said it would order the government to ban social media app TikTok in the country, a lawyer representing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PHA) said.

The high court said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, Jehanzeb Mehsud, told Reuters.

The telecom regulator had earlier blocked TikTok in October for failing to filter out “immoral and indecent” content, another blow to the social media app that has come under increasing scrutiny as its popularity has surged across the globe.

The step was taken in view of “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video-sharing application,” said the PTA through a notification.

The ban has subsequently lifted after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading “obscenity and immorality”.

“TikTok has agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws,” said a spokesman for the PTA, adding that the app had some 20 million monthly active users in the country.

TikTok remained the third most-downloaded app in Pakistan over the past 12 months, behind WhatsApp and Facebook, according to analytics firm SensorTower.

–With additional input from Reuters

Previous articleECP dismisses plea seeking minister’s disqualification
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran says Senate polls ‘showed’ nation losing ‘moral compass’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretted the loss of "moral authority" which he said was evident in recent Senate elections. In a series...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mosque built by Turkish agency in Jhang opens

A mosque built by the Turkish Red Crescent in a Jhang village where a 120-year-old mosque that was destroyed in the 2017 earthquake once...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS discusses regional situation with Bahrain’s security officials

RAWALPINDI:  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday held one-on-one meetings with Bahrain Nation Guard Commander Field Marshal Mohammed Bin...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gillani or Sanjrani – who will have the last laugh?

ISLAMABAD: While the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) pulled a surprise in the election of Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on a general seat from the federal...
Read more
NATIONAL

CAA set to introduce UK-like pilot licensing system

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has completed its preparations to install the UK-like system for licensing and examination of pilots. The aviation authorities will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Teenage Hindu girl kidnapped, married off to Muslim man: family

KASHMORE: A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped from her home in Tangwani Taluka of Kashmore, her family has said. Her father Takhtmal told a private TV...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran says Senate polls ‘showed’ nation losing ‘moral compass’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretted the loss of "moral authority" which he said was evident in recent Senate elections. In a series...

Mosque built by Turkish agency in Jhang opens

Rohit urges India debutants to ‘have fun’ against England in T20 series

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.