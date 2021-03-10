IHC rejects PTI request to stop Gillani Senate win notification

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Awan told the court that the PTI wished to bring transparency to the electoral process.

However, the judge observed that the party had approached the ECP in this regard, and said there were “alternative forums” to address such grievances.

“The election process is currently ongoing and, under the Election Act [2017], you have other forums [for addressing your grievances],” he said.

“Tell us how the court can ignore these forums and hear this writ petition,” Justice Minallah asked. “You are levelling allegations of vote-selling. Some of your own [parliamentarians] are [reported to be] included in this,” he remarked.

“The court has faith in Parliament and has always respected parliamentarians.”

The judge added it was everyone’s responsibility to abide by the law. “Your case is pending in the ECP. Use that forum first,” the judge told the PTI MNA.

“It is not appropriate to bring political issues to the court unnecessarily,” he added.

The high court also rejected a request to disqualify Ali Gillani from his Punjab Assembly seat.

The development comes a day after the ECP rejected a similar petition filed by three PTI leaders seeking to stop the issuance of the notification for Gillani’s victory.

On Saturday, three PTI leaders — Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, and Kanwal Shauzab — approached the election commission to halt the issuance of the victory notification for Gillani until a probe into a contentious video, showing Ali Gillani explaining to MPs how to waste their votes, is completed.

In another petition filed on Monday, the trio sought an early hearing of the case which was earlier scheduled for March 11 — a day before the election for the office of Senate chairman.