NATIONAL

IHC rejects PTI request to stop Gillani Senate win notification

PTI MP Ali Nawaz Awan had moved the high court on Tuesday seeking to stop the victory notification for former premier on charges of horsetrading

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the victory of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani in recent Senate elections.

PTI MP Ali Nawaz Awan had moved the high court on Tuesday seeking to stop the victory notification for Gillani, joint candidate of the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on a technocrat seat from Islamabad, who defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a major setback to the government. He received 169 votes to the latter’s 164.

The petition recounted that a video showing the former prime minister’s son, Ali Haider Gillani, had surfaced two days before the elections, proving his involvement in horsetrading and urged the court to declare the victory as void.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Awan told the court that the PTI wished to bring transparency to the electoral process.

However, the judge observed that the party had approached the ECP in this regard, and said there were “alternative forums” to address such grievances.

“The election process is currently ongoing and, under the Election Act [2017], you have other forums [for addressing your grievances],” he said.

“Tell us how the court can ignore these forums and hear this writ petition,” Justice Minallah asked. “You are levelling allegations of vote-selling. Some of your own [parliamentarians] are [reported to be] included in this,” he remarked.

“The court has faith in Parliament and has always respected parliamentarians.”

The judge added it was everyone’s responsibility to abide by the law. “Your case is pending in the ECP. Use that forum first,” the judge told the PTI MNA.

“It is not appropriate to bring political issues to the court unnecessarily,” he added.

The high court also rejected a request to disqualify Ali Gillani from his Punjab Assembly seat.

The development comes a day after the ECP rejected a similar petition filed by three PTI leaders seeking to stop the issuance of the notification for Gillani’s victory.

On Saturday, three PTI leaders — Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, and Kanwal Shauzab — approached the election commission to halt the issuance of the victory notification for Gillani until a probe into a contentious video, showing Ali Gillani explaining to MPs how to waste their votes, is completed.

In another petition filed on Monday, the trio sought an early hearing of the case which was earlier scheduled for March 11 — a day before the election for the office of Senate chairman.

Previous articleRussia invites Pakistan to Afghan peace meeting on March 18
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Russia invites Pakistan to Afghan peace meeting on March 18

MOSCOW: Russia has invited Pakistan to a conference on the Afghanistan peace process planned in Moscow on March 18, the TASS news agency said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate passes resolution to protect women rights

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution expressing the resolve to protect the constitutional rights of women and safeguard their right to decision-making...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves proposed reforms in SOEs

ISLAMABAD: After a delay of over two years, the government has finally approved the proposed reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Briefing the media following the federal...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS, UK CDS discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and United Kingdom Army Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter discussed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gillani’s success victory of people: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed his pleasure over the announcement of PDM panel for the chairman and deputy chairman Senate...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran drops hint of major administrative changes in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday dropped a hint at brining major administrative changes in Punjab. According to sources, the prime minister expressed reservations over the state of affairs in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

At least 39 die as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

TUNIS: At least 39 migrants died when two boats sank off Tunisia on Tuesday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian...

Epaper – March 10 LHR 2021

Epaper – March 10 KHI 2021

Epaper – March 10 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.