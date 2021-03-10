Educational institutions shut in seven Punjab cities after rise in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday announced to close down educational institutions in seven cities of Punjab for two weeks from March 15 in view of rising coronavirus cases.

The cities — where the spring break will continue until March 28 — include Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot.

The decision was taken in a meeting of federal and provincial education ministers which took place at the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and announced by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Minister of State for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan in a press conference.

Mahmood said the same decision will also apply to educational institutions located in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the decision is only applicable to schools in Peshawar where a high transmission rate has been recorded. All educational institutions in Peshawar will remain closed from March 15 to March 28.

In other districts of the province, half of the students will keep attending classes, the ministers said.

“The good news is that the situation in Sindh and Balochistan is mostly fine,” Mahmood announced and said students in those provinces would be allowed to attend in-person classes daily with 50 percent attendance.

In the meantime, provincial governments will continue to review the ground realities regularly and would be empowered to close schools in more cities as and if needed, Mahmood said.

“The NCOC will also be reviewing data over the next two weeks to see how the situation unfolds,” he added.

The decisions, the minister said, do not apply to examinations for O and A levels where students have to go and sit for the test. “The exams will continue to take place.”

He said that it had previously been decided that exams for grades from 9 to 12 would be held between May and June.

The NCOC met today to review last month’s decision to resume regular classes at schools across the country.

Speaking to a news channel prior to the meeting, Mahmood said all provincial ministers will attend the meeting “to work on the future strategy regarding schools.”

“The virus is not the same as it was in November and December but we have seen a rise in cases over the week,” he said.

INDOOR DINING, WEDDINGS RESTRICTIONS TO STAY IN PLACE:

Dr Sultan said further announced the restrictions on indoor weddings, shrines, and cinemas, which were previously scheduled to reopen from March 15 (Monday), will remain closed.

However, he said, outdoor dining and receptions will continue without any hindrance. The organisers of such events will be required to follow the 300-person limit on outdoor gatherings with strict observations of health guidelines.

According to the new rules, commercial activities will be required to halt nationwide at 10:00 pm. However, this will not apply to essential services like medical stores.

The amusement parks across the country will close down at 6:00 pm. “If any province/city wants to close earlier keeping their numbers in view, they can exercise their own judgement,” Dr Faisal said.

He further announced Islamabad will enforce a 50 percent work-from-home policy for all offices with immediate effect. The provinces are allowed to decide its implementation at their discretion.

All recommendations of the NCOC would be reviewed on April 12 and a decision on whether to extend or halt them would be taken in light of the coronavirus situation at the time, the meeting decided.

These are baseline decisions, he said, adding if any province wished to take further steps according to their numbers, then they reserved the right to do so.

While the widespread reopening of schools after lockdowns and vacations is generally not linked to rising Covid-19 rates, the government had shut schools in November and postponed exams to try to curb new infections and a rise in the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 before opening them in phases in February.

The government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,786 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 39,425 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 4.53 per cent.