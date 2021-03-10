ECP rejects request to stop Vawda Senate win notification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking to stop the issuance of the notification of Senator-elect Faisal Vawda’s victory.

Vawda, who appeared in person along with his new counsel, was directed to appear again and submit his answers to the body in the next hearing on March 18.

The hearing was presided by the commission’s member from Punjab Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi.

During the proceedings, Vawda’s counsel sought more time to prepare for the case. But the petitioner, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon, said the minister himself was present to answer the objections raised.

“Faisal Vawda lied about his dual citizenship,” he claimed. At this, Qureshi pointed out that several columns were left empty in Vawda’s nomination papers for the National Assembly in the 2018 general elections.

In January last year, a report published in an English publication disclosed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was a dual national at the time of filing his nomination papers.

He submitted his nomination papers on June 11, 2018, which were approved by the ECP a week later on June 18. However, Vawda applied for the renunciation of his nationality with the US consulate at Karachi four days on June 22, 2018, the report had revealed.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) held Vawda responsible for submitting a false affidavit regarding his nationality and directed the ECP to proceed against him under Article 62(1)(F) of the Constitution deals with disqualification.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the petitioner recounted the IHC had declared the minister’s affidavit as “false”, adding that it was the responsibility of the commission to stop a “dishonest man” from becoming a part of the legislature.

“Taking advantage” of Vawda’s presence in the hearing, the ECP’s member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa questioned:” You [Vawda] were asked three questions [in the nomination papers]. Tell us why some sections in the nomination papers were left empty.”

Vawda responded he was a “layman and this is a political case”, claiming that the petitioner, Jadoon, was deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader “Nawaz Sharif’s man”.

He subsequently assured the commission of his presence in the next hearing.

Meanwhile, another petition was filed with the commission to stop it from notifying Vawda’s Senate win. The petitioner observed said the senator-elect had mentioned the United States as his place of birth in his passport.

“He should be asked when he gave up his nationality. We should be given temporary relief by stopping Faisal Vawda’s notification,” he said. But Qureshi said the petition would be heard alongside other petitions on the same matter.

“We can de-notify after the decision is taken regarding [Vawda’s] ineligibility but we cannot stop the notification at the moment.”