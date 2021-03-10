HEADLINES

ECP notifies Gilani’s Senate victory

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected a request from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the victory of Yousaf Raza Gillani in recent Senate elections and issued a notification cementing the win.

However, it accepted for hearing a petition involving a contentious video, showing the former prime minister’s son, Ali Haider Gillani, explaining to MPs how to waste their votes.

Shortly after announcing the short order, the commission issued the victory notifications for Gillani and PTI senator-elect Fauzia Arshad as the returned candidates on general and woman seats respectively from Islamabad.

Last Wednesday, Gillani, who was fielded as a joint candidate of the 11-party PDM on a technocrat seat from Islamabad, defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections in a major setback to the government. He received 169 votes to the latter’s 164.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition from PTI challenging the victory of PPP leader Gillani in recent Senate elections.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Awan told the court that the PTI wished to bring transparency to the electoral process.

However, the judge observed that the party had approached the ECP in this regard, and said that there were “alternative forums” to address such grievances.

“The election process is currently ongoing and, under the Election Act [2017], you have other forums [for addressing your grievances],” he said.

“Tell us how the court can ignore these forums and hear this writ petition,” Justice Minallah asked. “You are levelling allegations of vote-selling. Some of your own [parliamentarians] are [reported to be] included in this,” he remarked.

“The court has faith in Parliament and has always respected parliamentarians.”

The judge added it was everyone’s responsibility to abide by the law. “Your case is pending in the ECP. Use that forum first,” the judge told the PTI MNA.

“It is not appropriate to bring political issues to the court unnecessarily,” he added.

The high court also rejected a request to disqualify Ali Haider Gillani from his Punjab Assembly seat.

On Saturday, three PTI leaders — Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, and Kanwal Shauzab — approached the election commission to halt the issuance of the victory notification for Gillani until a probe into the leaked video is completed.

In another petition filed on Monday, the trio sought an early hearing of the case which was earlier scheduled for March 11 — a day before the election for the office of Senate chairman.

“The matter is extremely important as a senator elected with corrupt practices is now aspiring to become the chairman of Senate,” the petition had said. “It is a matter of utmost importance, which will have far-reaching consequences.”

