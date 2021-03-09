Top Headlines

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process: sources

Her visit comes as UN seeks to shake-up stalled Qatar-hosted talks between warring sides

By Agencies

DUBAI: The United Nations’ envoy for Afghanistan is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with the Afghan government and Taliban representatives this week in a fresh push on the fractious Afghan peace process, two sources familiar with the talks said.

The visit comes as the United States is seeking to shake-up the stalled Qatar-hosted talks between the warring sides, including proposals for an interim government.

UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons was also expected to meet US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Qatari officials during the visit, the sources said.

These are crucial meetings as the outcome will decide the fate of year-long talks in Doha whether they should be continued or put under a moratorium, one of the sources said.

With peace negotiations in the Qatari capital making little progress and violence in Afghanistan escalating, the United States is trying to build consensus around alternative options with all Afghan sides and key regional players.

Khalilzad has visited Afghanistan, Pakistan and Qatar over the past week.

Former US President Donald Trump’s administration signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under which all international forces were expected to leave the country by May 1.

However, violence has risen and NATO officials say some conditions of the deal, including the Taliban cutting ties with international militant groups, have not been met, which the Taliban disputes.

The US government said on Sunday that all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and that it had made no decisions about its military commitment after May 1.

The State Department comments came after reports emerged that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had made a new urgent push for an UN-led peace effort, warning the US military was considering exiting Afghanistan by May 1.

Previous articleAbbasi claims Imran trust vote aided by ‘certain quarters’
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP to take up PTI request for Gillani’s disqualification today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up a petition today filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking early hearing of its request...
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia approves support for pilgrimage operators after Covid-19

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in support of Islamic pilgrimages, Saudi state...
Read more
World

Activist’s arrest spotlights crackdown on dissent in India

NEW DELHI: To her friends, Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old Indian climate activist, was most concerned about her future in a world of rising temperatures....
Read more
World

Thousands of women protest in Spain demanding equality, condemning violence

BARCELONA: Holding signs such as “Respect my existence or expect my resistance,” thousands of women on Monday protested across Spain against gender violence and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt has ‘destroyed’ the media, asserts Justice Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa argued before the Supreme Court (SC) that the federal government has "destroyed" the media and is controlling it in an attempt...
Read more
LAHORE

NCOC to review schools opening decision after surge in Covid positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: In view of the alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the past week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Saudi Arabia approves support for pilgrimage operators after Covid-19

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in support of Islamic pilgrimages, Saudi state...

India women’s team to play England in one-off Test this year

Activist’s arrest spotlights crackdown on dissent in India

Thousands of women protest in Spain demanding equality, condemning violence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.