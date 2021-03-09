NATIONAL

ECP to take up PTI request for Gillani’s disqualification today

Last week, Gillani defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in Senate elections in major setback to government

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up a petition today filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking early hearing of its request for disqualification of senator-elect Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Last Wednesday, Gillani, who was fielded as a joint candidate of the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on a technocrat seat from Islamabad, defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in Senate elections in a major setback to the government. He received 169 votes to the latter’s 164.

On Saturday, three PTI leaders — Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, and Kanwal Shauzab — approached the election commission to halt the issuance of the victory notification for Gillani until a probe into a contentious video, showing the former prime minister’s son Ali Haider Gillani explaining to MPs how to waste their votes, is completed.

In another petition filed on Monday, the trio sought an early hearing of the case which was earlier scheduled for March 11 — a day before the election for the office of Senate chairman.

“The matter is extremely important as a senator elected with corrupt practices is now aspiring to become the chairman of Senate,” the petition said. “It is a matter of utmost importance, which will have far-reaching consequences.”

“The election of Yousuf Raza Gillani has been a rare incident in the national political history,” the request further said. “Hopefully, the election commission will hear the matter urgently, as it heard the issue related to [the] by-election in NA-75, Daska.”

“The issuance of the notification should be stopped till the action on the video scandal is completed,” the petition said.

The video, which emerged hours before legislators across the country were set to go to Senate elections, showed Ali Gillani explaining to MPs how to cancel their votes. In a press conference, Ali Gillani accepted that he was in the leaked video, but denied he was engaging in a deal to buy votes for his father.

A separate video clip showed Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah assuring four MPs of getting paid “over and above” the agreed amount and also resolve all issues from the provincial government.

The person, who was seen finalising the deal, told Shah that all the four were “sold” and, in return, Shah also assured the legislators that all the tasks of his “brothers” were now his own responsibility.

“Ali Haider Gillani kept bribing members of the National Assembly,” the petition claimed.

The petition also alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in her speeches, made promises of giving lawmakers PML-N ticket in the next general elections if they voted for Gillani in the Senate polls.

