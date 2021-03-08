HEADLINES

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with COAS

Visiting dignitaries appreciate Pakistan’s role in peace process

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and General Austin Scott Miller, the Commander Resolute Support Mission Afghanistan, at the General Headquarters (GHQ).
According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest.
The leaders also shed light on matters related to regional security and the ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process.
During the meeting, the visiting dignitaries greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process.

Staff Report

