‘Solid evidence’ of horse-trading in Senate elections: minister

Faraz says vote of confidence obtained by PM embarrassed opposition

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the government will present “solid evidence” to support its claim of horse-trading during the recent Senate elections before the courts and the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) “at an appropriate time”.

Speaking to a news channel, Faraz claimed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spent billions to ensure the victory of its leader Yousaf Raza Gillani from the Islamabad seat.

The minister said that the entire nation watched Gillani’s son, Ali Haider Gillani, “buying” votes for his father.

He said that the vote of confidence obtained by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the National Assembly (NA) has embarrassed the opposition.

“More members of the National Assembly have now reposed confidence in the leadership of Imran than in 2018,” he said.

