Vaccination of people over 60 to start on Wednesday: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The vaccination of people aged 60 years and above against the novel coronavirus will start from Wednesday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Sunday.

“Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, tweeted.

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started on February 3 after 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China arrived in the country. In the first phase, healthcare workers at the forefront of the country’s battle against the pandemic were inoculated against the virus.

Last month, the government started registering elderly citizens for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination.

Moreover, the number of coronavirus cases have almost doubled in a week in Punjab and Lahore, a local news outlet reported on Sunday.

As per sources in the Punjab health department, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Punjab on February 28 was 528, which have now doubled to 1,044 as of today.

Moreover, 23 new coronavirus cases emerged in Multan, 31 in Rawalpindi, and 14 cases were reported in Sheikhupura over the past 24 hours, the spokesperson added.

Furthermore, cases continued to surge in the federal capital as 190 new cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, according to the latest NCOC data.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 251 cases were reported on Saturday which was the highest figure during the last two months while 157 cases were reported on Friday.

He said so far 45,519 cases were reported from the federal capital while 508 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 42,853 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on directions from the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions in violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration has been asked to seal schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of the disease in the city.

He said that the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat Covid-19 that resulted in a reduction in corona cases in the country. He also said that a strategy was made to control coronavirus keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

Meanwhile, a smart lockdown has been imposed in four neighbourhoods of Peshawar because of the rising coronavirus cases. According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner of the city, the sealed areas include Hayatabad’s Phase IV, Peshawar Cantt’s Shami Road, Phase VII in Hayatabad, and University Town’s Muslimabad.

All hospitals and medical stores in these areas will remain open throughout the day.

39 coronavirus patients have died during the past 24 hours, 37 of them were under treatment in hospital and two in their respective quarantines and homes on Saturday.

Out of the total 39 deaths, 20 people had died under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 17 per cent, ICT 30 per cent, Peshawar 21 per cent and Lahore 36 per cent.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 94 per cent, Peshawar 40 per cent, ICT 27 per cent and Multan 29 per cent.

Around 216 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no coronavirus patient was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,887 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 10,591 in Sindh, 15,862 in Punjab, 6,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,084 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 366 in Balochistan, 413 in GB, and 859 in AJK.

Around 559, 248 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

In the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country during these days, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Sunday urged the public to strictly adhere to Covid-19 SOPs to effectively counter the disease.

“Covid-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the first wave. The government is seeking your full cooperation in adhering to the SOPs,” an official of the ministry said.

He said: “We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures. Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.”

The official added: “Do celebrate wedding events but please keep the gatherings limited and take all precautions by following the SOPs.”

“We are a strong nation and can defeat coronavirus but for that cooperation from every citizen is imperative,” he added.

With over 590,508 confirmed cases in the country to date, the government is once again taking strict measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

Provincial governments are following suit with health departments and administrative services enforcing necessary preventing measures at public places and encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus by adhering to the SOPs, he added.

He said that with the increase in the number of coronavirus infections, the number of patients in the hospitals has also increased. “This has happened because we did not continue to practice SOPs. We must wear a mask when going out as it reduces transmission of infection by 70 per cent.”

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Joint Executive Director Dr Minhaj Us Siraj said: “Proper handwashing with soap is very beneficial and so is social distancing. If we continue to practice all SoPs, I assure you that we will counter the second wave of Covid-19 just as successfully as we managed the first time.”

He added, “I request people to alter their social behaviour in terms of following the SoPs strictly so that neither our health system is overburdened, nor is the economic development affected.”

“We must also follow the instructions of the NCOC for avoiding mass gatherings. And within our families, we must adhere to the SOPs and take special care of the elderly and those showing symptoms,” he said.

He said: “Despite all difficulties, the first wave of Covid-19 was tackled by Pakistan in a very efficient manner. Responsible civic behaviour of the general public made it possible and now that the second wave of Covid-19 has hit Pakistan and we need the people to follow the SOPs very diligently.”

“Please ensure that you wash your hands frequently, wear the mask properly when going out, do not go out unnecessarily, and maintaining social distance with others. We need to take all possible measures to curb and curtail this disease,” Dr Sharif Astori, a senior health expert said.

He said: “We managed to control the situation well, however, just as the number of cases started to decrease, we became complacent in taking precautions against the virus.”

He urged citizens to avoid public gatherings, to wear a mask when they leave their house, including when shopping at the market and if praying at the Mosque, to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds, or with a sanitiser regularly, to refrain from touching eyes, nose, mouth, and ears with unwashed hands, to stay at least six feet away from other people and stay at home in case they develop Covid-19 symptoms.