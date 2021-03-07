One dead, 30 injured as Lahore-bound train derails near Rohri

ROHRI: At least a woman was killed and 30 others were injured when Karachi Express met with an accident near Rohri in Sunday’s wee hours.

The train was en route to Lahore from Karachi when it met with an accident between Rohri and Panu Aqil.

The deceased woman has been identified as a resident of Landhi in Karachi, Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar confirmed to the media. He added that 15 of the injured passengers had been discharged from the taluka hospital in Rohri.

The deceased victim’s family members have been provided a compensation of Rs1 million by railway authorities while the others injured will be provided between Rs100,000-500,000.

A 200-foot section was missing which will have to be re-laid, it emerged.

Rescue team and soldiers of Pakistan Army reached the place of incident. As per Railways inspector general (IG), officials are working to open the track for trains.

The officials said that unfortunate accident was caused because coupler failure. The officials added that people have been reduced and work in underway to clear the tracks.

“Railways staff have temporarily cleared the Down track and train operations have resumed on it. Now, work is being done on the Up track. It can take several hours,” an official said.

Speaking to a local news station, Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that a meeting has been called to discuss track up-gradation in Sukkur. “We will not compromise on the safety and security of passengers.”

He has instructed an inquiry report of the incident to be prepared which will come out in four to five days. “Anyone found guilty will not be spared and action will be initiated against them,” Swati promised.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer/Senior General Manager Nisar Ahmed Memon inspected the site where nine bogies of Karachi Express train derailed.

The Railways GM said that a report will be compiled regarding the mishap after thorough investigation. He assured to take action against the responsible people.

Later, Pakistan Railways resumed train operations after over 14 hours. Up and down tracks between Rohri and Sangi railway stations were restored while the coaches of the Karachi Express were removed from the railway track. Sources said that Khyber Mail, Sir Syed Express, Fareed Express and other trains left for their destinations after a delay of 14 hours.

In October 2019, 74 people were killed after they a fire erupted inside a passenger train in Rahim Yar Khan.