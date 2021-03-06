Imran comfortably wins confidence vote

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan won the crucial confidence vote in the National Assembly on Saturday, hanging on to power after his finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost the high-stakes Senate seat election earlier in the week.

Needing the support of 172 MPs in the 342-seat House to retain its confidence, the prime minister secured 178 votes. PTI has 157 members in the House.

Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI Arrives at National Assembly of Pakistan, Islamabad for Vote of Confidence (06.03.2021) pic.twitter.com/QdcpBOeONU — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 6, 2021

The session began at 12:15 pm with a single-point agenda to reaffirm confidence in Imran, according to a National Assembly Secretariat statement.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled the resolution in the House. The resolution reads: “That this House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

MPs arrived at the Parliament House while scores of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activists and supporters and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders gathered outside.

Before the session began, Punjab and Balochistan chief ministers Usman Buzdar and Jam Kamal Khan, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and other officials met in Speaker Asad Qaiser’s chamber, where they discussed the vote of confidence.

The prime minister had decided to take the vote on Wednesday (March 3) following the Senate elections wherein his party faced the unexpected defeat of Sheikh.

“Imran Khan and the party has reached a consensus decision that the prime minister will take a vote of confidence from the Assembly,” Qureshi had told a news conference later on Wednesday.

Imran made his decision after claims emerged that some MPs from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been bribed by the opposition alliance to vote for former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, who was fielded by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from Islamabad against Sheikh, in the Senate elections. He had defeated Sheikh by 169 to 164 votes.

This is the first time a prime minister has undertaken such an exercise after the passage of the 18th Amendment in the Constitution in 2010.

Prior to the 18th amendment, the law required every prime minister to take a vote of confidence from the Assembly within 30 days of being elected.

However, following the amendment, the law does not require such a practice. In fact, according to clause 7 of Article 91 of the Constitution, the president “shall not exercise his powers under this clause unless he is satisfied that the prime minister does not command the confidence of the majority” in the House.

“I’m going to seek a confidence motion a day after tomorrow,” Imran had said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday.

“This is your democratic right […] just raise your hands that you don’t have confidence and I will go into the opposition [benches],” he had said.

PARLIAMENT TO BOYCOTT SESSION:

Yesterday, the opposition alliance announced to boycott the session. In a press conference, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also heads the PDM, announced that the alliance would boycott the session.

He said Gillani’s victory was itself a no-confidence motion against the premier.

“So when the president talks about losing trust to call the session of the National Assembly, then this further strengthens the stance of the opposition,” he declared.

After the opposition’s boycott of the session, Fazl said, “this session will have no political importance” and the PTI government “will not be considered the representative government of this nation”.

ALLIES ASSURE PM OF THEIR SUPPORT:

A delegation of government allies, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Prime Minister Imran Friday.

Sources told Pakistan Today the MQM-P delegation assured that they were and will remain allies and they are a part of the ruling coalition.

The delegation said that they would continue supporting the PM in any situation. Sources, however, said that MQM-P urged the prime minister to nominate the MQM-P nominee for the slot of Senate deputy chairman.

During a meeting with the PML-Q delegation, the premier said that all the promises made to the allies would be fulfilled. The PML-Q delegation said that they had voted for Sheikh and would also vote for the prime minister.

Sources said that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) delegation also assured the government its full support for Prime Minister Imran.

“The allies have assured that they will give a vote of confidence to the prime minister. Imran Khan said that the coalition parties are part of the government and will remove all reservations,” a source said.