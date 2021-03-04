Court extends Shahbaz’s detention in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand (detention) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif in a money laundering case.

During the proceedings, the judge served a show-cause notice on Kot Lakhpat prison’s deputy superintendent for failing to produce Sharif in time.

“A traffic line disturbed the schedule”, the official said. “Try to leave earlier if there is a traffic jam issue en route to the court,” the judge said.

Medical reports of Sharif were also presented before the court.

Later, the court extended Sharif’s judicial remand before adjourning the hearing until March 10.