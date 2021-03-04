NATIONAL

Court extends Shahbaz’s detention in money laundering case

By Staff Report
Shahbaz Sharif (C), opposition leader and brother of ill former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, arrives at the High Court to attend a hearing in Lahore on November 16, 2019, as party has petitioned the Lahore High Court seeking an unconditional end to Nawaz Sharif's travel ban. - A political dogfight in Pakistan is delaying efforts to secure treatment overseas for ailing ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, whose health remains "critical" according to his doctor on November 15 (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand (detention) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif in a money laundering case.

During the proceedings, the judge served a show-cause notice on Kot Lakhpat prison’s deputy superintendent for failing to produce Sharif in time.

“A traffic line disturbed the schedule”, the official said. “Try to leave earlier if there is a traffic jam issue en route to the court,” the judge said.

Medical reports of Sharif were also presented before the court.

Later, the court extended Sharif’s judicial remand before adjourning the hearing until March 10.

The reference mainly accuses Shahbaz of being a beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and frontmen, who had no sources to acquire such assets.

It said the family members and frontmen of the Shahbaz family received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in the personal bank accounts of Hamza and Suleman.

The reference further said that the family of Shahbaz failed to justify the sources of funds used for the acquisition of assets.

It said the suspects committed offenses of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. It asked the trial court to try the suspects and punish them under the law.

Staff Report

