Bahawalpur Corps starts annual winter drill: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Troops of Bahawalpur Corps are practicing drills and procedures as part of an annual winter collective training exercise, “Zarb-e-Hadeed”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the communique, the crops level formation was holding the exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness, synergy amongst various components of forces.

“The exercise area covers a vast expanse of desert and plains, where the participating units are rehearsing various response measures under testing weather conditions, challenging terrain, and actual battlefield environment,” the statement added.

The military media wing further stated that the participating units displayed a high level of synergy and professionalism during the assembly, move, tactical combat, and firepower demonstration phases of the exercise.