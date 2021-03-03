Will be bonus if PDM gets even one additional Senate vote: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said it will be a bonus if Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gets even one additional vote in the Senate elections.

The PPP chairman said in his statement that it has been revealed to the nation that the incumbent puppet government’s own members are afraid of it. We will together send the rulers packing, he stressed.

Bilawal Bhutto said: “The party which got our candidate disqualified one day before the polls are now in a panic. The government which was thinking to easily win the elections is now worried that it will be sent home.”

The PPP leader said that the prime minister will be “ousted” with the collective effort of the people and the opposition.

“We will get him [Prime Minister Imran Khan] out of here together. PDM is with the people,” Bilawal said.

PPP’s Khurshid Shah said public issues are not discussed in the parliament – which represents the law – under the incumbent government’s tenure, and the role of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) remained the most importing in two and half years of the PTI regime.

Senator Raza Rabbani said the elections are being held under the constitution and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must ensure all measures for transparent polling. He stressed that PPP never did horse-trading.

Moreover, former prime minister and PPP Senate candidate from Islamabad Yousaf Raza Gilani claimed that he has won the polls beforehand and his opponent from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will not receive votes.

The erstwhile premier spoke to the media and said PDM’s purpose has already been fulfilled. Commenting over his son Ali Haider Gillani’s leaked video, Yousaf Raza Gillani claimed that the footage was planted.

On the other hand, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that leaked video of Ali Raza Gilani has exposed the covert agenda of the opposition, which is based on protecting their personal interests at the cost of violating the law and exploiting people.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the incident also revealed that they can go to any extent for the accumulation of illegal wealth and horse-trading.

The minister said, after the video of Ali Raza Gilani, Yousuf Raza Gilani has no moral grounds for contesting the elections as he was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

He alleged, “Yousuf Raza Gilani was nominated in the Senate election as he had refused to write a letter to Swiss government against Asif Ali Zardari on the directions of Supreme Court.”

Murad alleged that Yousuf Raza Gilani had also stolen the necklace of the Turkish President’s wife, which had been given for flood victims.

He said that when Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan to show solidarity with victims of the earthquake and to raise funds, the former Prime Minister’s family was brought on a special private jet from Multan to meet her.

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always stressed transparency in the system throughout his 22-year long struggle and PTI was committed to implementing his vision. He added transparency is the only way forward to put the country on the right track.

The minister maintained that PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would never want transparency in the election process.

He said that the government had brought amendments and approached the Supreme Court for open balloting with the objective of ensuring transparency in the Senate election. He was of the view that PPP and PML-N opposed the open ballot as they wanted a continuation of their corrupt system.

Murad recalled that PTI had expelled 20 of its MPAs after they were found guilty of taking money in the 2018 Senate polls. He alleged that the development funds of Sindh were used by the PPP for illegal purposes.

He said the government had refused NRO to the opposition despite their blackmailing tactics during FATF related legislation.