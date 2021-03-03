PPP CEC asks ECP to investigate opposition’s strange behaviour

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Election Cell (CEC) Incharge Taj Haider has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), asking the electoral commission to investigate the “mysterious behaviour” of the three opposition parties in Sindh, all of whom have booked their MPAs into hotel rooms on the day of the Senate election.

A letter, dated March 2, stated that according to various media sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) booked 30 rooms at the Karachi Pearl Continental Hotel, where 15 provincial lawmakers were currently residing.

“Likewise, MQM [Muttahida Qaumi Movement] has booked rooms at the Regent Plaza for their MPAs. This unusual behaviour of the MPAs of PTI and MQM residing in hotels despite having accommodation in Karachi raises concerns,” the letter further read.

“The ECP is also requested to investigate who is bearing the lodging expenses,” the letter added.

Haider raised concerns about the state of the members of provincial assemblies (MPAs), pointing out that they may be bribed or placed under duress to affect their vote.

It is pertinent here to mention that the PTI, MQM-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) made arrangements for their provincial lawmakers’ to stay at one place for security reasons. They would be going to the Sindh Assembly together to cast their votes in today’s election, a local news outlet reported earlier.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari also wrote a letter to the electoral body where he urged the ECP to take notice of the code of conduct’s violation by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“PTI Women’s Assembly is telling the media that the prime minister has given Rs500 million,” Bukhari claimed in the letter adding that ECP should take action against the premier.

Polling for Senate elections is underway in Parliament House as well as provincial assemblies of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. 11 Senators from Punjab has been elected unopposed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier on Wednesday cast his vote for the Senate polls at the Parliament House, where he was greeted by party members and federal ministers. The Returning Officer (RO) prohibited the opposition members from raising slogans in the hall.

In the federal capital, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani of (PPP) are vying for the general seat whilst for the women seat, Fauzia Arshad of PTI and Farzana Kausar of PML-N are in the field.

25 candidates are in the field for twelve seats of Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 26 from Balochistan and seventeen from Sindh province.

It merits a mention here that fifty-two senators in the house of 100 are set to retire on the 11th of this month after completion of their six-year term.