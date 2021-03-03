‘PM’s apprehensions about Senate elections proved true’

PESHAWAR: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apprehensions about the Senate elections’ transparency had proved correct.

It was evident from the result of election of the general seat for Islamabad, which was the outcome of the video leaked last night, he said talking to the media flanked by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister Shaukat Yousufzai after the announcement of Senate elections results.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran was the only person who could change the obsolete rotten system whereas the opposition alliance represented the forces of darkness, which believed in horse-trading, rigging, bullying and violence to manipulate the election results.

About the defeat of his party candidate in Islamabad, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was holding consultations and it would finalise the future strategy tonight.

He reiterated the pledge that the PTI would end the politics of corruption, and sale and purchase of ‘loyalties’ under the leadership of PM Imran. Those, who believed in honesty, democracy and merit were standing behind the premier, and the ones promoting corruption in politics would be given a decisive blow.

About the results in KP, he said that the opposition parties were divided and they did not vote for each other’s candidates.

PTI’s Faisal Javed Khan congratulated PTI’s Fauzia Arshad for securing 174 votes in the Senate election, saying that her winning margin was evidence enough that “there was a clear horse-trading on the men’s seat”.

Earlier, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that leaked video of Ali Haider Gillani has exposed the covert agenda of the opposition, which is based on protecting their personal interests at the cost of violating the law and exploiting people.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that the incident also revealed that they can go to any extent for the accumulation of illegal wealth and horse-trading.

The minister said, after the video of Ali Haider Gilani, Yousuf Raza Gillani has no moral grounds for contesting the elections as he was disqualified by the Supreme Court (SC).

He alleged, “Yousuf Raza Gillani was nominated in the Senate election as he had refused to write a letter to Swiss government against Asif Ali Zardari on the directions of Supreme Court.”

Murad alleged that Yousuf Raza Gillani had also stolen the necklace of the Turkish president’s wife, which had been given for flood victims.

He said that when Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan to show solidarity with victims of the earthquake and to raise funds, the former prime minister’s family was brought on a special private jet from Multan to meet her.

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran has always stressed transparency in the system throughout his 22-year long struggle and PTI was committed to implementing his vision. He added transparency is the only way forward to put the country on the right track.

The minister maintained that PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would never want transparency in the election process.

He said that the government had brought amendments and approached the Supreme Court (SC) for open balloting with the objective of ensuring transparency in the Senate election. He was of the view that PPP and PML-N opposed the open ballot as they wanted a continuation of their corrupt system.

Murad recalled that PTI had expelled 20 of its MPAs after they were found guilty of taking money in the 2018 Senate polls. He alleged that the development funds of Sindh were used by the PPP for illegal purposes.

He said that the government had refused NRO to the opposition despite their blackmailing tactics during Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-related legislation.